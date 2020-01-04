× Cleveland firefighters, medics injured in crash while transporting critical gunshot victim to hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a Cleveland ambulance that was transporting a gunshot victim, who later died, to the hospital.

According to police, the victim, identified as a 20-year-old man, was shot three times near E. 152nd Street and Lakeshore Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

A Cleveland EMS ambulance was transporting the victim to University Hospitals and, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, a firefighter was driving the truck while an additional firefighter and two medics were in the back of the ambulance treating the patient.

The ambulance, which was traveling southbound on E. 152nd Street with emergency lights and sirens in use, was struck by a 2016 Kia Sorento while crossing the intersection at Woodworth Avenue.

The vehicle struck the ambulance on the left side at the rear axle causing it to rotate to the left, nearly tipping over, travel left of center and strike the left side of a 2011 Honda CR-V. The ambulance continued off the left side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.

The conditions of the firefighters and medics are unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.