Browns interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for head coach opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will be interviewing San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh Saturday for their head coach opening.

This comes after the Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after their loss to the Bengals on Sunday and finishing 6-10. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is now looking for his sixth coach since buying the franchise in 2012.

The team followed up by also parting ways with general manager John Dorsey.

**Watch Haslam talk about the search during an interview from earlier this week in the video above**

Saleh is the fourth candidate to interview for role.

He coached under Pete Carroll during the Seahawks championship run in 2014. Since 2017, he’s been the defensive coordinator of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. This season, they won the division with a 12-3 record.

The Browns argue that San Francisco's defense has been "exceptional this season." Citing that they were leading the league in pass yards allowed per game (169.2) and ranking in the top-10 in yards allowed per game (281.8), takeaways (27) and points allowed per game (19.4).

Saleh’s the only candidate on this list that doesn’t have offensive coordinator on his resume.

Other candidates include former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Click here for more on the head coach candidates.

Click here for a look at coaches of Cleveland's past.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.