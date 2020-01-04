Arlington National Cemetery increases security measures after US airstrike killed Iran’s top general

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJW) — The Arlington National Cemetery is increasing security measures in wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

The cemetery says the extra security will create longer lines at security checkpoints and delays.

All people over the age of 16 who wish to visit the cemetery will now be required to show a valid state or government photo ID to enter the facility both by foot or car.

Arlington National Cemetery says visitors who are 16 or 17 years old can also show a school-issued ID instead.

The increased security measures apply to all visitors including funeral attendees, tourists, tour guides, school groups and personnel on official business.

Arlington National Cemetery attributed the decision to do more thorough checks to the “current conditions.”

This statement likely refers to the “harsh retaliation” Iran vowed to make after the attack.

On Friday, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 that while the nation’s capital has received no immediate threats following the airstrike, agencies will “remain vigilant” and continue to “monitor evolving events both at home and abroad.”

The mayor also reminded the public that if they see something suspicious, they should contact law enforcement.

Meanwhile, American defense officials say the nation is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East.

