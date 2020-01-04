Arizona police department creates winter wonderland for girl with half a heart

CASA GRANDE, Az. (WJW) — It’s a day Adam Walker and his family will never forget.

On Friday, they awoke to find a winter wonderland outside their Arizona home.

The special surprise was for Walker’s daughter, Quinn, who was born with half a heart.

“She looks completely healthy and normal. You would never know that this little girl is fighting to stay alive,” her mother Sandee told KXXV.

They normally go up north to play in the snow, but doctors advised against it this year.

So the Casa Grande Police Department brought snow to them.

“I’ve been tearing up all morning just watching her and her brothers happy,” said Sandee.

Adam, who is a firefighter for the Casa Grande Fire Department, said he is thankful to his fellow colleagues for making his daughter smile.

“We normally go sledding and make snowmen. She’s had a chance to throw snowballs at her brothers and do all that stuff here in Gilbert,” Walker told the TV outlet.