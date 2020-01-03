× Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday on the city’s west side.

A woman was carjacked in her Vine Court driveway, according to the police report.

She says a man approached her 2015 Nissan Versa, knocked on the driver’s side window and put a handgun to the car window.

The woman said she exited the vehicle and the man got inside. He reportedly put the car in reverse, struck the woman’s fence and fled eastbound on Vine Court.

The woman’s phone, purse and wallet were inside the car when it was stolen.

The suspect is described as being approximately 16 to 25 years old and about 5’5″ tall. He is believed to be armed.