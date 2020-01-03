× Search underway for man accused of raping woman at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks police are working with the U.S. Marshals to find Ambus Joe Jr. Shepherd.

He is a suspect in an assault, kidnapping and rape that happened at the dog beach at Edgewater Park Sunday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m.

The person who called police told them they found the victim on the dog beach.

The victim told police she was kidnapped by a man who hit her in the head with a rock.

Police found a clump of hair with blood on it on the beach that appeared to be from the victim along with other evidence.

Ambus was developed as a suspect.

The victim told police she was with the suspect prior to the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

If you see the suspect, call 911.