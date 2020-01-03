Reward for information leading to safe return of missing Port Clinton teen increases to nearly $10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The reward for information leading to the safe return of a missing Port Clinton boy has increased to nearly $10,000, thanks to donations from local businesses.

Harley Dilly, 14, was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20.

For more than a week, local, state and federal agencies have investigated Dilly's disappearance. Volunteers distributed fliers with his photo and authorities searched more than 100 acres.

Numerous local businesses have donated money to a reward fund for information leading to Dilly's safe return.

As of Friday, the reward has increased to $9,825 after police received a check from another local organization.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

Police have also requested surveillance video from area businesses and homes that could possibly help with their search. Click here for information on how to submit security footage.

Continuing coverage, here.