Reward for information leading to safe return of missing Port Clinton teen increases to nearly $10K

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The reward for information leading to the safe return of a missing Port Clinton boy has increased to nearly $10,000, thanks to donations from local businesses.
Harley Dilly, 14, was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20.
For more than a week, local, state and federal agencies have investigated Dilly's disappearance. Volunteers distributed fliers with his photo and authorities searched more than 100 acres.
Numerous local businesses have donated money to a reward fund for information leading to Dilly's safe return.
As of Friday, the reward has increased to $9,825 after police received a check from another local organization.
Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.
Police have also requested surveillance video from area businesses and homes that could possibly help with their search. Click here for information on how to submit security footage.