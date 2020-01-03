Retired Stow Fire Captain loses battle with cancer

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – The Stow Fire Department reports former Fire Captain Steve Wood died Thursday.

They say he lost his battle with cancer.

According to the fire department, Captain “Woody” retired in January 2016 after serving the citizens of Stow for 30 years.

He also worked part-time at the Tallmadge Fire Department for 36 years.

They say he was very proud of his two sons, Cody and Jacob.

The fire department says he will always be admired for his contributions to the fire service.