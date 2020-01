Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The first weekend of 2020 is upon us!

The rain is taking a short respite before increasing in coverage again into early Saturday morning with a rain/snow mix by midday Saturday. A slushy coating will be possible in some yards by Saturday night.

Colder temperatures will hang tough through the weekend.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s a review of temperature and precip through 2019. There are a couple of standouts on each graph. Check it out.