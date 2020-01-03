Priest convinced teen boy to send nude photos, according to Geauga County complaint

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) - A newly filed complaint against Father Robert McWilliams says he posed as a teen girl to solicit nude photos of a teenage boy.

McWilliams was charged Thursday in Geauga County.

The complaint says the incident happened in May of 2018.

The incident was reported in Munson Township, which is the first indication that local children are victims in the case.

McWilliams faces other charges in Cuyahoga County of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

