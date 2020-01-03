× Power outage temporarily closes Cuyahoga County’s Courthouse Square building

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County’s Courthouse Square Building is temporarily closed due to a utility disruption.

The building, located at 310 W. Lakeside Avenue, houses public defenders, the Office of Homeless Services, some Prosecutor’s Office services and some of the Court of Common Pleas services.

If you have an appointment with any of those office officials say you should call to confirm the time and location.

The Office of Homeless Services has relocated to the 2nd Floor of the County Administration Building on E. 9th Street.

Cleveland Public Power is on scene. The county says they will update us once power is restored.