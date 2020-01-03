Police: Palm reader scammed woman out of $71,000 after claiming her daughter was ‘possessed by a demon’

SOMESERT, Mass. (WJW) — A self-proclaimed palm reader is now behind bars for allegedly stealing $71,000 from a customer.

According to the Somerset Police Department, 37-year-old Tracey Milanovich is charged with obtaining property over $250 by trick, larceny over $1,200 and intimidation of a witness.

Detectives initially started investigating after a woman came forward saying she had been tricked into giving Milanovich large sums of money.

The suspect reportedly told the victim that her daughter was possessed by a demon and that cash and household items were needed in order to banish the spirit from her daughter.

Police are investigating to see if any other victims were scammed.

