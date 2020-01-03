Police: Man caught on camera touching himself outside homes on west side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man accused of touching himself while standing outside stranger’s homes on the west side.

According to the department, the suspect was caught on camera at least three times.

The first incident was reported back in November at a house off Columbus Road. The other two happened overnight on Dec. 28 on Father Caruso Drive and West 58th Street. Each time he was seen pleasuring himself.

Police describe him as a white male wearing a red jacket with a flannel shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes and holding a coffee mug.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.