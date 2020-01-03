× Ohio State star DE Chase Young declares for 2020 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State’s star defensive end Chase Young will be foregoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Young announced his decision Friday on Twitter, expressing gratitude for his time at Ohio State and saying he will be a “Buckeye for life.”

Young also said he looks forward for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and he looks forward to seeing everyone on Sundays soon.

League experts list Young as a top pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Young spent three seasons with the Buckeyes. In the 2019 season, Young led the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50) and sack yards (117).

He also received the awards during the season:

Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year

Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner

First Team All-Big Ten

Ted Hendricks Award winner

Nagurski Trophy winner

