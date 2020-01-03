Ohio State star DE Chase Young declares for 2020 NFL Draft

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a play against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State’s star defensive end Chase Young will be foregoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Young announced his decision Friday on Twitter, expressing gratitude for his time at Ohio State and saying he will be a “Buckeye for life.”

Young also said he looks forward for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and he looks forward to seeing everyone on Sundays soon.

League experts list Young as a top pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Young spent three seasons with the Buckeyes. In the 2019 season, Young led the nation in sacks (16.5), sacks per game (1.50) and sack yards (117).

He also received the awards during the season:

  • Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year
  • Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year
  • Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award winner
  • First Team All-Big Ten
  • Ted Hendricks Award winner
  • Nagurski Trophy winner

