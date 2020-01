Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend by "popping off" shots on New Year's Day was arraigned Friday on a reckless homicide charge.

38-year-old Sheldon Stevens, Jr., was arrested on January 1 around 12:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Merrill Ave.

Police say the suspect's girlfriend was shot in the chest when Stevens was shooting his gun in celebration of the new year.

The judge ordered Stevens held on a $500,000 bond.