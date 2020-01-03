Heavy rain for the morning commute; rain/snow mix Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We're seeing light rain across Northeast Ohio early, but we'll be getting heavy downpours for the morning commute.

The rain will continue through about noon, but should break up for the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-40's.

The rain will redevelop overnight.

There's a clipper right behind that system that will make for a rain/snow mix.

It won't amount to much.

Snowfall amounts will be just above a half an inch.

