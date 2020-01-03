Fox Recipe Box: Vegan Quesadillas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This quesadilla recipe has so much flavor, you don’t even realize there is no meat. Charene Bradley is the owner of Vegan VYBEZ and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make tasty Vegan Quesadillas.
Vegan Quesadillas
Ingredients:
2 tbsp grape seed oil
1 red onion (sliced thin)
2-3 cloves of garlic (minced)
1 small red pepper (chopped)
1/2 can black beans (roughly mashed)
(1) 8oz pkg of baby bella mushrooms (sliced)
2 cups baby spinach
1 cup diced tomatoes
1 cup corn (canned, fresh, or frozen)
2 cups vegan cheddar shredded
1/4 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)
1 lime
1 tbsp cumin
1/4 cayenne
1 tsp each dried oregano, onion powder, saźon tropical
Salt & pepper to taste
4 large Whole Wheat tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large skillet, heat grape seed oil. Add sliced onions and sprinkle of salt, sauté 5-6 minutes.
- Add diced red peppers, garlic, and mushrooms. Mix in spices and cook until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spinach. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes.
- Mix in fresh cilantro and juice of 1/2 lime.
- Remove mixture from skillet.
- Heat flat grill, sandwich press, or large skillet and brush with oil.
- Add tortilla and sprinkle half with shredded vegan cheddar. Spoon 2-3 spoons of mixture onto cheeze and spread evenly. Top with more cheeze and fold tortilla in half.
- Flip tortilla over when underside shows golden brown spots. Grill until cheeze is melted and both sides are browned.
- Remove from skillet and cut into four triangles.
- Top with mashed avocado, salsa, or vegan sour cream.
- Enjoy!