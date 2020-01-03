Fox Recipe Box: Vegan Quesadillas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This quesadilla recipe has so much flavor, you don’t even realize there is no meat. Charene Bradley is the owner of Vegan VYBEZ and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make tasty Vegan Quesadillas.

Vegan Quesadillas

Ingredients:

2 tbsp grape seed oil

1 red onion (sliced thin)

2-3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 small red pepper (chopped)

1/2 can black beans (roughly mashed)

(1) 8oz pkg of baby bella mushrooms (sliced)

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup corn (canned, fresh, or frozen)

2 cups vegan cheddar shredded

1/4 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

1 lime

1 tbsp cumin

1/4 cayenne

1 tsp each dried oregano, onion powder, saźon tropical

Salt & pepper to taste

4 large Whole Wheat tortillas

INSTRUCTIONS: