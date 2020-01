Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Travis 'Moonchild' Haddix is a long time friend of Fox 8 News in the Morning. The award winning blues musician is based out of Northeast Ohio, but performs all over the world. Travis got the 'Moonchild' nickname from his broad smile and 'beaming presence on stage'. Click here to check out the band's upcoming show schedule and learn more about Travis Haddix.

