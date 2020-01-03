Elderly woman killed in New Franklin was beaten and bound

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – New Franklin police have released new information on the death of a woman who was found in her home in September.

Police performed a welfare check at Donna Melhorn’s home in the 4700 block of Manchester Rd. on September 6, 2019, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

At that time law enforcement sources told the I-Team her body may have been there for awhile.

FOX 8 spoke with New Franklin Police Detective Michael Hitchings Friday.

He said it is still unclear how long Melhorn was dead before her body was found.

Detective Hitchings said she was bound and beaten.

Hitchings tells FOX 8 Melhorn, who is 87, was face down and a bed had been placed on top of her body.

Her cause of death is listed as “unspecified homicidal violence,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Police say they do not know if anything was missing from the home.

Police say they do not have a suspect.

Detective Hitchings says they have a lot of evidence in the case they are processing with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.