Elderly couple married 64 years dies hours apart

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) -- An elderly couple from Wooster who were described as hopelessly in love died peacefully within hours of one another on Christmas Eve.

"We kind of knew that they were going to go together," said Amber Maier of Brookdale Senior Living in Wooster. "The staff decided to push their beds together."

According to McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, William Schafrath, 88 and Nancy Schafrath, 85, married in 1955 and died of prolonged illness.

Maier says they died holding hands.

"Bill had passed first, Nancy passed a few hours later," she said.

Caregivers remember them fondly. They say Bill was a jokester yet reserved and Nancy was always outgoing.

"Bill was always concerned about taking care of Nancy and if Nancy was taken care of he was taken care of," said Jessica Shearer of Brookdale Wooster.

Sam Wilkinson, who also works at the senior living facility, says he was asked to play guitar for Bill just prior to his passing.

He says the memory of Bill and Nancy's devotion to one another will live on.

"Everything was about Nancy," said Wilkinson. "He was always looking for Nancy. If she was out of sight, Bill was looking for her."

The couple was laid to rest together Thursday.

You can read Nancy's obituary here and Bill's obituary, here.