COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Police in Columbus say the deaths of a two-year-old girl and a woman, whose bodies were found after a fire at a home, have been ruled homicides.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Nerissa Distin and 2-year-old Serina Morris.

The body of 42-year-old Gary Morris was also found in the home, according to police.

Police believe his death was a suicide.

The fire broke out on January 1.

Neighbors reported a loud boom just before the fire.