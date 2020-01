DALLAS, Tx. (WJW) — Two people are behind bars after police found a dead infant inside of a cooler in their motel room.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 32-year-old Felicia Vasquez and 37-year-old Arturo Espinoza are facing multiple charges, including concealing a human corpse.

The three-week-old baby was found during a welfare check on December 28.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not yet issued a cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.