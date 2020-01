Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Delvis Valentine as one of Cleveland's Own.

Delvis is retired from the Air Force and performs numerous community service tasks, including volunteering at Wade Park Elementary School.

He's also a deacon at his church and hosts a pair of local radio shows.

To submit your nomination for Cleveland's Own, click here.