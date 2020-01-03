× Caretaker accused of stealing more than $1 million from 94-year-old woman, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WJW) — A woman who was hired to take care of a 94-year-old woman is accused of stealing $1,102,307 from her.

According to WTSP, 55-year-old Anna Bullinger was arrested this week, several months after the victim had passed away.

Detectives started investigating when an estate attorney noticed suspicious activity on the woman’s bank account.

The TV outlet reports that Bullinger allegedly cashed countless checks, including one for $90,000 the day after the victim’s death and transferred a trust account worth $650,000 to her daughter.

She is charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.