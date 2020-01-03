Browns set to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Posted 9:43 am, January 3, 2020, by

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their open head coach position on Friday, the team announced.

This is the third candidate to interview for role. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman met with Browns officials on Thursday, the team said.

Bieniemy spent nine years as a running back in the NFL before making the transition to coaching at the collegiate level. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2013; First as the running backs coach, then as offensive coordinator under longtime head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City has won four-straight AFC West titles with a dynamic offense of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Bieniemy is also in the running for the Giants head coach job.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.