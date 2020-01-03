× Browns set to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their open head coach position on Friday, the team announced.

This is the third candidate to interview for role. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman met with Browns officials on Thursday, the team said.

Bieniemy spent nine years as a running back in the NFL before making the transition to coaching at the collegiate level. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2013; First as the running backs coach, then as offensive coordinator under longtime head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City has won four-straight AFC West titles with a dynamic offense of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Bieniemy is also in the running for the Giants head coach job.

