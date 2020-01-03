Arkansas school district moving to four-day academic week

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (WJW) — A school district in Arkansas is dropping Mondays from the academic schedule, KSPR reports.

The Ozark Mountain School District recently approved for a four-day school week for their students.

The district believes this change will benefit both students and parents.

They say they chose Mondays as their additional off-day because it is easier to schedule appointments that day. Also noting that there are usually sporting events on the other days.

District officials hope the extended weekend will attract more families to the district.

“The last two years the district has lost 40 students. And so we started looking at ways to stop that trend,” Superintendent Kerry Saylors told KSPR.

To make up for the lost learning time, the district says classes will be longer.

Officials are also working to find solutions to parents’ daycare concerns for Mondays.

The new schedule is expected to begin next school year.