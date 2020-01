Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) - A tractor-trailer rollover spilled thousands of gallons of milk on the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday night.

WKBN reports the driver of the tractor-trailer was headed east on I-80 and exiting on the Ohio Turnpike when he drove off the left side of the ramp.

The truck was carrying 43,000 pounds of container milk, which spilled onto the road.

The ramp was closed several hours for clean up.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.