The search is on: Cleveland Browns head coach candidates

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been one week since the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and the search for the next is in full swing. So it’s time to get to know the candidates.

Brian Daboll

Currently: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

This would be a return to Cleveland for Daboll. He was the Browns offensive coordinator under Eric Mangini when the team had the worst-ranked offense in the league. Since then, he filled the same role for the Dolphins and Chiefs, before going to New England. Yes, that means he’s coached under Bill Belichick.

Mike McCarthy

Currently: Out of football

The longtime head coach of the Green Bay Packers is the first to interview for the position. He’s also on the list for a few other teams. During his 13-year stint with the Packers, McCarthy won six division titles, four NFC championships and a Super Bowl. His record was 125-77-2. He was fired in 2018. Though he was out of football this season, McCarthy still spent his time studying film. Before Green Bay, he was an offensive coordinator in New Orleans and San Francisco.

Josh McDaniels

Currently: New England Patriots offensive coordinator

McDaniels has at least two things in his favor: he’s an Ohio native with experience under Bill Belichick. He attended McKinley High School in Canton then John Carroll University. He spent most of his coaching career working his way up the ranks with the Patriots before his first head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. In two seasons, the team went 11-17 before he was fired and returned to New England. Most reports indicate he’s ready and willing to be a head coach again.

Robert Saleh

Currently: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Saleh coached under Pete Carroll during the Seahawks championship run in 2014. Since 2017, he’s been the defensive coordinator of the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. This season, they won the division with a 12-3 record. He’s the only one on this list that doesn’t have offensive coordinator on his resume.

Kevin Stefanski

Currently: Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator

He’s spent the last 14 years with the Vikings in a variety of positions, including tight ends coach, running backs coach and quarterbacks coach. He was named interim offensive coordinator after Minnesota fired John DeFilippo. In his first full season filling the role, the Vikings finished 10-6. But he was dealing with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Greg Roman

Currently: Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman has strong ties to the Harbaugh Brothers. First, he worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford and followed him to the 49ers. Now, he coaches under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Roman has experience working with young, dynamic quarterbacks, and he would surely have a few ideas for the Browns running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

