The I-X Center is hiring and kicking things off with a job fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The International Exposition (I-X) Center is hosting its annual job fair on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Human Resources will be accepting applications at the I-X Center to fill positions for the 2020 Winter and Spring Show Season.

“As we welcome 2020, the I-X Center is looking to hire 75-100 qualified individuals who will help us provide great experiences to our over 1 million guests. Our team will be very busy this spring as we host returning shows, plus three brand-new shows,” said Claire Anter, Director of Marketing.

Available positions include parking lot attendants, concession workers, cashiers, servers, bartenders, kitchen and food prep, general labor, tow motor operators and janitorial staff.

If you’re interested, bring a photo ID and social security card to the job fair.

Applications will be available on-site.

You can pre-register here.