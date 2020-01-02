Port Clinton police request security footage from homes, businesses to aid in search for missing 14-year-old boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Port Clinton Police Department is asking residents and business owners to aid in the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

Investigators are requesting surveillance footage from any residence or business that utilizes security cameras.

The footage needed is from the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, December 19 from 3 p.m. to midnight
  • Friday, December 20 from midnight to December 21 at midnight

Security footage can be submitted to authorities at HarleyDillySurveillanceVideo@gmail.com or by contacting the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20.

For more than a week, local, state and federal agencies have investigated Dilly’s disappearance. Volunteers distributed fliers with his photo and authorities searched more than 100 acres.

Port Clinton police said his family is cooperating with investigators and there is no reason to believe they are involved.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

Additionally, a reward of more than $9,000, thanks in part to donations from Port Clinton businesses, is being offered for information leading to his safe return.

