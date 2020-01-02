WATCH LIVE: Overnight rain turning into snow by Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A brief warm-up is here for now. It will be short-lived though.

Rain will move from south to north Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday will be a bit soggy, especially early in the day, followed by a Saturday ‘surprise’ that will supply us with colder temperatures and induce the transition of rain to snow.

Here’s a look at a computer model forecast for precipitation.

Colder temperatures hang on through the weekend.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.