Ohio State football fan carjacked, shot after Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WJW) — An Ohio State football fan is speaking out about his terrifying trip to the Fiesta Bowl. He was carjacked, tormented and shot while visiting Phoenix for the major sporting event. The final moments of his ordeal were captured by a stranger’s Ring doorbell camera.

"I've been shot, I've been shot,” Anthony Grad is heard screaming.

“Who is it?” asks the homeowner.

“It's Anthony, I've been shot," Grad repeats.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, a Ring doorbell camera, captured 32-year-old Anthony Grad bleeding and pleading for help at a home in a Phoenix neighborhood.

"It entered my lower back and I got really lucky because it bounced off my pelvis," explained Grad, who spoke to us by phone from a friend’s home in California.

Grad, a native of Huron, traveled to Phoenix from his current home in San Diego last weekend to watch the Buckeyes play in the Fiesta Bowl. Grad says the home where he was staying was crowded, so he went outside to sleep in his car.

"The gun was shoved through the window and he told me to get the F out of the car before he shoots me in the head," he said.

Grad says three men jumped in the car.

According to Phoenix police, they drove him around to several ATMs.

"I was driven around to the different locations for about an hour and 45 minutes, where it ended up in a field…Two of the men, yeah, tried to kill me...They told me to back up, then started shooting at me," he said.

Grad said he ran through the neighborhood, hopping fences and banging on doors, and ended up at the home of a very skeptical Phoenix firefighter named Jerry. The doorbell camera picked up their conversation.

GRAD: "It's Anthony, I've been shot!”

JERRY: “Who's Anthony?”

GRAD: “Call 911!”

JERRY: “Who's Anthony?

GRAD: “Call 911, I've been shot, swear to God!”

JERRY: “Get the (expletive) out of here!”

GRAD: “Ok."

"I took a very pessimistic approach…I could tell he's hurt in some way, shape or form...couldn't see any blood showing up through his shirt, but I was starting to see it show up in random spots on the patio," Jerry told a reporter.

Police arrested three teenagers aged16, 17 and 18.

18-year old Rodrick Smith, already a convicted felon, reportedly confessed to his role in the crime.

"I did exactly every single thing that these guys asked me to do — at the end of the day, it didn't matter," Grad told FOX 8.

Anthony says doctors told him that because the bullet bounced off his pelvis, it missed his vital organs. Although he was shot one time, Anthony believes the suspects fired eight or nine shots at him.

He also says the firefighter's door was about the fourth one he knocked on, and he's glad Jerry eventually called 911, perhaps saving his life.