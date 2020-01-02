No new information in ongoing search for missing Port Clinton teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- There is no new information in the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly. Port Clinton police posted their daily update on the search efforts on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20. Port Clinton police said his family is cooperating with investigators and there is no reason to believe they are involved.

For more than a week, local, state and federal agencies have investigated Dilly's disappearance. Volunteers distributed fliers with his photo and authorities searched more than 100 acres.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678. There is a reward available.

