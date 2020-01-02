Mike McCarthy will be first interview for Cleveland Browns head coaching job

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search kicks off in earnest Thursday, when the team holds its first interview for the job.

FOX 8’s John Telich reports the Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was fired as the Packers coach in December 2, 2018. His record that year was 4-7-1.

He was head coach when the Packers won Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in 13 seasons as the Packers head coach.

McCarthy was reportedly in the mix last year during the Browns’ head coaching search but declined the job.

According to The New York Post, McCarthy is considered a front-runner for the Giants head coaching job and is scheduled to interview there Friday.

He’s also being considered for the same position with the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens December 29 after one season with the team in the head coaching position.

The Browns are expected to hold their end of the year press conference Thursday.

It was cancelled earlier this week, after the team fired GM John Dorsey.

