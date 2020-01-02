Man arrested after struggle with Wickliffe police had crack cocaine, loaded handgun

Posted 12:32 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 12:35PM, January 2, 2020

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW)– Wickliffe police arrested a man after a brief struggle early Thursday morning.

It started when an officer found the man asleep in a running vehicle in the parking lot of the Town Square Shopping Center just after 2 a.m.

Wickliffe police said the suspect was asked to get out of the car, but he tried to drive away. Officers were able to remove him from the vehicle after using a taser.

He had a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession, police said. He also had a digital scale, packaging supplies for drugs, about $3,700 in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.

The 26-year-old Wickliffe man was charged with trafficking, cocaine, possessing criminal tools and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said he had prior convictions for manslaughter, firearms and drugs.

