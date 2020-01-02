Louisiana man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on 9-year-old boy for taking last Dr. Pepper

WEST MONROE, La. (WJW) — A Louisiana man was arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly holding a gun to the head of a child after the 9-year-old reportedly took his last Dr. Pepper.

According to the affidavit, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a West Monroe home on Wednesday for a domestic aggravated battery complaint involving an incident that occurred on December 28.

When officers arrived on scene they reportedly spoke to a 9-year-old boy who claimed his father, Chad Kinnaird, became angry with him for drinking the last Dr. Pepper in the home.

That’s when he allegedly took a loaded handgun and held it to the child’s head.

Witnesses say Kinnaird had been consuming alcoholic beverages at the time of the incident.

Kinnaird denied the allegations although deputies recovered a .32 caliber handgun from the home.

Additionally, Kinnaird’s 11-year-old daughter told authorities that he had previously admitted to putting the gun to her brother’s head.

Kinnaird was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order and domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.