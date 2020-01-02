Local priest arrested on child porn charges bonds out of jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Father Robert McWilliams bonded out of jail Thursday, after a judge reduced his bond on child pornography charges last week.

McWilliams faces multiple charges, including three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

McWilliams paid $5,000 to be released from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

That was 10% of his bond.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors objected to the bond reduction.

McWilliams has entered a not guilty plea on the Cuyahoga County charges.

He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

