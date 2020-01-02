Kentucky zoo transforming into magical Harry Potter-inspired land for ‘A Wizard’s Christmas’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — Calling all witches, wizards and muggles! Christmas may have past, but the holiday magic is just beginning in the wizarding community.

The Louisville Zoo is bringing “A Wizard’s Christmas” to the park this winter, transforming the zoo into a magical, fantasy land.

The traveling event is inspired by the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Lord of the Rings” and other magical entities.

Event organizers refer to themselves as the Alabaster School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and say they are “the American counterpart to Hogwarts.”

“A Wizard’s Christmas” attendees will be able to eat a three-course meal in the “Great Hall” and, explore the “Forbidden Forest” and shop around “Diagon Alley.”

There will also be wizard and creature interactions, magical teacher performances with spells, duels and a fight against dark forces.

The takes place from 7 – 10 p.m. on select nights between January 24 and February 15.

The series also hosts a Brewfest on January 30, which the Alabaster School says will include a large variety of “elixirs.”

Those who attend are encouraged to dress up in wizard robes and magical make-up.

Tickets for children and adults start at $29.99 and go up to $292. Family packages and hotel deals are also available online.

You can also check out “A Wizard’s Christmas” on Facebook. For additional information, email WizardingChristmasLouisville@gmail.com

