I-TEAM: Local priest to remain in jail due to additional charge filed in Geauga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for a look at our previous report.

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Father Robert McWilliams posted bond Thursday after a judge reduced his bond on child pornography charges last week, but he won't be getting out of jail because there is now an active warrant for his arrest in Geauga County.

A single charge has been filed against McWilliams in Chardon Municipal Court, accusing him of soliciting a picture from an underage juvenile.

“I expect to present additional charges to a grand jury within the next 60 days," Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz told the I-TEAM.

Now, McWilliams is being held in jail. It is currently unclear if he will remain in the Cuyahoga County Jail or be transferred to Geauga County.

McWilliams is expected to be in court later this month.

McWilliams also faces multiple charges in Cuyahoga County, including three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He has entered a not guilty plea on those charges.

He was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

Continuing coverage, here.