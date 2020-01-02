‘Good or bad, it all shall pass’: Myles Garrett says in post marking the new year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been mostly silent since he was indefinitely suspended from the NFL.

Like many people marking the end of one year and the beginning of another, Garrett penned a social media post that appeared to reflect on the past while looking ahead to a hopeful future.

“Make the most of what you have and strive to be better in every aspect of your life. Good or bad, it all shall pass,” he wrote.

The post accompanied a video.

The video included pictures of Garrett at Feed the Need and with his dog Gohan.

The NFL indefinitely suspended Garrett in November after a brawl in the final seconds of the Browns game against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The NFL has said Garrett will need to meet with the NFL commissioner’s office to be reinstated.

