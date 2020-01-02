× Family member beats up man who police say was found nude in toddlers’ room

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a case of a man found nude from the waist down in the bedroom of two children.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office posted about the disturbing incident on its Facebook page.

On Dec. 29 in the early morning, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home. They said they found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived and a man had severe injuries to his face.

That man was later identified as Mark Stanley, 60, of North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said deputies also encountered a man with a gun quickly approaching Stanley. Deputies told the man to drop the gun and he did.

An investigation revealed Stanley was at the home visiting family members for the holidays. One of the family members woke up early and decided to check on his children, ages two and three.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family member found Stanley nude from the waist down in the room with the children.

When the family member questioned Stanley, he reportedly pushed the family member out of the room and locked the door.

The family member forced his way into the room and began beating the suspect.

Stanley was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and then was taken to jail and is being held without bond.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for any injuries.

The family member was not charged.