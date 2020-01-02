× Elderly woman murdered in home, Warren police searching for killer

WARREN – An 86-year-old woman was found shot and killed in her home New Year’s Day.

Police say, Annie Miller, of Douglas Street N.W., was struck by at least one bullet that entered through the front door of her home.

According to reports, police were called to her home for a welfare check and found her deceased.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren Police Detective Wayne Mackey at 330-841-2684.