Doylestown Water & Sewer Department: Pink water is safe to drink, officials flushing hydrants in affected areas

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Village of Doylestown Public Utilities Department wants residents to know they are aware of the “pink water situation” affecting certain areas and that the water is safe to drink.

According to the Doylestown Water and Sewer Department, repairs were conducted at the village wellhead earlier Thursday.

This resulted in a potassium release which caused the water to turn pink.

Officials say the water is safe to drink and recommend that residents run the tap until the water becomes clear.

They also say that utility crews will be flushing hydrants in the affected areas overnight.