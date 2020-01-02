Deaths ruled suspicious in fire that killed toddler, 2 adults in Columbus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Police in Columbus say the deaths of a 2-year-old child and two adults whose bodies were found in a fire are suspicious.

The fire was reported on Sunday just after 7:30 p.m.

Nerissa Distin, 33, Gary Morris, 42, and a 2-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WCMH.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, it appeared there was an explosion inside the house.

Arson and homicide detectives are investigating.