WATCH LIVE: Community members hold protest, candlelight vigil after 36-year-old mother struck, killed while crossing East Cleveland road

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are pleading for change after a 36-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while walking across Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland on Monday night.

Terra Market Nolden was killed unexpectedly and leaves behind seven children. Her loved ones say she was easy-going, spirited and full of life.

Four months ago ODOT removed most of the traffic signals along that stretch of Euclid Avenue. They are supposed to be replaced over the summer.

On top of that, a number of city street lights are out in the area where Nolden was struck.

Additionally, one councilwoman believes a speed limit reduction is necessary in the area.

“It did not pass in city council because of personal agenda, but now people should wake up and see how necessary it is,” Ward 2 councilwoman Juanita Gowdy told FOX 8 on Wednesday.

Community activists, along with Nolden’s friends and family, are holding a protest and a candlelight vigil in her honor Thursday evening. They hope their efforts evoke change in the community and prevent more tragedy from striking.

