Charity donation box stolen from Massillon Christmas display

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) -- A Christmas grinch brought the holiday season to a sour end for a Massillon family raising money to battle childhood cancer.

"I had a box, a donation box, right here and I would always come out to check it right after the lights would shut off," said Greg Sturm. "So just after midnight and the box was actually gone. I was really disappointed."

The Sturm family says they were trying to spread cheer and goodwill this Christmas by decorating their entire front yard with lights, snowmen, reindeer displays and the nativity.

They left a donation box for St. Jude and a letter from their daughter at the front of the display encouraging donations. In the past they have raised up to $3,000 and have even donated money to a local child with cancer.

Only this season the donation box became a target for theft. The family says their donation box was stolen three times during the holiday season at an estimated loss of $700.

According to a police report from mid-December, further information about a person responsible for the theft was unknown.

Although this holiday season came with numerous thefts, the family says it will not stop their desire to give to others. The Sturms are already planning for the next Christmas season with additional security measures.

"Upgrading my mailbox, getting a more secure donation system and I’m going to be putting cameras out too as well to stop the thieves from trying to take the money," said Sturm. "We’re trying to raise for a good cause."