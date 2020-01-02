Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to hold news conference

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will meet with members of the media Thursday afternoon. This is his first news conference since parting ways with head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.

(Check back to watch live at 2 p.m.)

Despite the team’s talent and high expectations, the Browns finished the season at 6-10.

Now, they are in the midst of their head coaching search with former Packer head coach Mike McCarthy interviewing on Thursday. Others set to vie for the position include New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

