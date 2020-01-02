Brief warm-up ahead of rain Friday; snow this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A brief warm-up is in the cards before the first weekend of 2020 arrives.

Rain will moves from south to north Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday will be a bit soggy followed by a Saturday weather system that will swipe us with colder temperatures and transition rain to snow.

Here’s a look at a computer model forecast for precipitation.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

