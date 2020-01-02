Berea-Midpark High School student died of flu complications

Posted 11:47 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 11:50AM, January 2, 2020

Kaylee Roberts (Courtesy: Matthew Roberts via GoFundMe)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A student at Berea-Midpark High School passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday following complications from the flu.

Kaylee Roberts, 16, was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, her uncle said. She returned to the hospital with complications, including pneumonia, and suffered a stroke.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it was not notified of a flu-related death, but officials will provide more information Thursday afternoon.

Roberts was a junior at the high school. Her family described her as kind, hardworking and intelligent girl, who cared deeply about animals, family and friends.

