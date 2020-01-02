Akron police look for home invasion suspect who shot man in the head

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating a home invasion and shooting.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Arch St. Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

According to a press release, officers found a 30-year-old man in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

The person who called police told officers a stranger ran into the house with a gun and started shooting.

Police say the suspect stole a Play Station 4.

There is not a clear suspect description.

If you have information that can help police, call (330)375-2490.